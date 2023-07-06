The Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Stock Jumped 18.96% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.19% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the NNDM share is $3.74, that puts it down -30.77 from that peak though still a striking 27.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $658.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) registered a -4.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.19% in intraday trading to $2.86 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.46%, and it has moved by 18.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.75%. The short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 17.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 71.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NNDM is trading at a discount of -249.65% off the target high and -249.65% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2023.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 30 and September 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.52%, with the float percentage being 29.79%. Murchinson Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.51 million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $41.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.98 million shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $40.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $7.23 million.