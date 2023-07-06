Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s traded shares were 1.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the RITM share is $10.82, that puts it down -20.49 from that peak though still a striking 23.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.86. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.72 million shares over the past three months.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RITM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $8.98 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.40%, and it has moved by 4.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.88%. The short interest in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is 7.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.25, which implies an increase of 20.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RITM is trading at a discount of -44.77% off the target high and -11.36% off the low.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rithm Capital Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) shares have gone up 8.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.63% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.90% this quarter and then jump 15.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $371.12 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $383.55 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $211.65 million and $273.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 75.30% and then jump by 40.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40%. While earnings are projected to return 19.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.14% per annum.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rithm Capital Corp. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders

Rithm Capital Corp. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.36%, with the float percentage being 47.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 513 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 45.7 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $409.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $222.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.2 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $109.35 million.