Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX)

During the recent session, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.69% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the NYMX share is $0.74, that puts it down -289.47 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $29.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.55K shares over the past three months.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) registered a -21.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.69% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.75%, and it has moved by -50.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.25%. The short interest in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 59.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 97.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, NYMX is trading at a discount of -4636.84% off the target high and -4636.84% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 51.90% in 2023.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation insiders own 45.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.12%, with the float percentage being 2.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $26240.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23007.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21718.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50678.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $9806.0.