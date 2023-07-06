Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)’s Stock Is Up 45.26%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the OSTK share is $35.20, that puts it down -13.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.84% in intraday trading to $31.15 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.41%, and it has moved by 58.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.03%. The short interest in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.92, which implies an increase of 15.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, OSTK is trading at a discount of -195.35% off the target high and 39.0% off the low.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Overstock.com Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) shares have gone up 60.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -167.31% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -142.10% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $410.57 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $402.74 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $528.12 million and $472.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.30% and then drop by -14.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.90%. While earnings are projected to return -123.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 41.30% per annum.

OSTK Dividends

Overstock.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Overstock.com Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.42%, with the float percentage being 70.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.77 million shares (or 10.56% of all shares), a total value of $148.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $131.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $36.71 million.