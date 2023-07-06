Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Is Down -3.43% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares were 3.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.59% or -$1.52. The 52-week high for the OXY share is $77.13, that puts it down -34.44 from that peak though still a striking 3.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.51. The company’s market capitalization is $51.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.60 million shares over the past three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. OXY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $57.37 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.17%, and it has moved by -3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.95%. The short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 47.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.75, which implies an increase of 16.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, OXY is trading at a discount of -42.93% off the target high and 5.87% off the low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares have gone down -6.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.24% against -20.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.30% this quarter and then drop -52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.92 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.1 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.73 billion and $9.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -35.50% and then drop by -25.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.10%. While earnings are projected to return 501.30% in 2023.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders