Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) On Wednesday â€“ Up 30.16 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.66% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NVVE share is $4.45, that puts it down -606.35 from that peak though still a striking 30.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $16.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.48K shares over the past three months.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) registered a 6.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.66% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.27%, and it has moved by 14.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.99%. The short interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 74.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, NVVE is trading at a discount of -296.83% off the target high and -296.83% off the low.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.90% this quarter and then jump 21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.92 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 million and $554k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% and then jump by 246.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2023.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)â€™s Major holders

Nuvve Holding Corp. insiders own 19.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.35%, with the float percentage being 24.03%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $0.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of Yaupon Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.