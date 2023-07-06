Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 18.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the NU share is $8.06, that puts it down -2.28 from that peak though still a striking 56.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.39. The company’s market capitalization is $37.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.45 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $7.88 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.01%, and it has moved by 13.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.53%. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 65.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.95, which implies an increase of 0.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $12.40 respectively. As a result, NU is trading at a discount of -57.36% off the target high and 49.24% off the low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares have gone up 93.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 325.00% against 18.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.74 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.16 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.90% and then jump by 51.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -117.80% in 2023.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.75%, with the float percentage being 73.50%. Galileo (ptc) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 415.54 million shares (or 11.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 414.61 million shares, is of Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.’s that is approximately 11.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.97 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 49.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $231.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.98 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $223.64 million.