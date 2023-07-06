Now Is The Time To Buy Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)

During the last session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the XPOF share is $33.58, that puts it down -98.35 from that peak though still a striking 27.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.30. The company’s market capitalization is $796.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 964.78K shares over the past three months.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. XPOF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.26% in intraday trading to $16.93 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.70%, and it has moved by -34.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.83%. The short interest in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is 4.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.83, which implies an increase of 56.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, XPOF is trading at a discount of -171.71% off the target high and -89.01% off the low.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xponential Fitness Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) shares have gone down -26.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 728.57% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.97 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.86 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.56 million and $63.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.80% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 69.40% in 2023.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Xponential Fitness Inc. insiders own 4.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.82%, with the float percentage being 74.22%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.24 million shares (or 4.52% of all shares), a total value of $37.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 million shares, is of Driehaus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $12.9 million.