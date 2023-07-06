MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Have Jumped 78.26% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the MPLN share is $5.97, that puts it down -191.22 from that peak though still a striking 70.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. MPLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $2.05 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.48%, and it has moved by 24.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.66%. The short interest in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 16.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.17, which implies an increase of 5.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, MPLN is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and 2.44% off the low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -350.00% this quarter and then drop -266.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230.02 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.11 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $290.13 million and $284.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.70% and then drop by -17.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -672.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.80% per annum.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corporation insiders own 6.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.72%, with the float percentage being 94.93%. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 33.01% of all shares), a total value of $441.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.25 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 7.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $105.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 14.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.45 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $21.42 million.