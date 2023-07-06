Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Are Up 6.76%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.54% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the JFBR share is $3.30, that puts it down -345.95 from that peak though still a striking 6.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $6.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91940.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) registered a -3.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.54% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.62%, and it has moved by -2.04% in 30 days. The short interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) is 66070.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -111.00% in 2023.

JFBR Dividends

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd insiders own 57.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.48%, with the float percentage being 5.78%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28977.0 shares (or 0.40% of all shares), a total value of $22042.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1285.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $977.0.