Is The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Still A Buy After sinking -4.47% Last Week?

During the recent session, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$2.42. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $79.38, that puts it down -6.19 from that peak though still a striking 47.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.00. The company’s market capitalization is $38.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TTD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.13% in intraday trading to $74.75 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.47%, and it has moved by -0.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.78%. The short interest in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 15.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.76, which implies an increase of 0.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, TTD is trading at a discount of -20.4% off the target high and 62.54% off the low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Trade Desk Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares have gone up 69.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.19% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $453.36 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $477.68 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $376.96 million and $386.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.30% and then jump by 23.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -61.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

The Trade Desk Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.07%, with the float percentage being 77.80%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,023 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 45.83 million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $606.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.37 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $540.47 million.