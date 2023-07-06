Is AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Still A Buy After A 10.91% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.57% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AVRO share is $1.93, that puts it down -93.0 from that peak though still a striking 44.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $43.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AVRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) registered a 1.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.91%, and it has moved by -9.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.68%. The short interest in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is 1.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.58, which implies an increase of 72.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, AVRO is trading at a discount of -500.0% off the target high and -100.0% off the low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AVROBIO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares have gone up 40.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.06% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.40% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2023.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders