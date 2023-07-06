ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IBRX share is $7.80, that puts it down -186.76 from that peak though still a striking 55.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.04 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IBRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $2.72 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.82%, and it has moved by -1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.83%. The short interest in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 23.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 39.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, IBRX is trading at a discount of -83.82% off the target high and -47.06% off the low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 283.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $360k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14k and $35k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2,471.40% and then drop by -42.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.40%. While earnings are projected to return -16.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.70% per annum.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

ImmunityBio Inc. insiders own 72.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.72%, with the float percentage being 46.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.29 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $15.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $12.15 million.