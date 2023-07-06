If All Goes Well, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Could Shrink By -47.29% Or More

During the recent session, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$1.55. The 52-week high for the RIO share is $80.51, that puts it down -28.9 from that peak though still a striking 18.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.92. The company’s market capitalization is $108.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.21 million shares over the past three months.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.42% in intraday trading to $62.46 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by -0.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.04%. The short interest in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is 7.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.55, which implies an increase of 21.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.50 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, RIO is trading at a discount of -47.29% off the target high and -16.07% off the low.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rio Tinto Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) shares have gone down -12.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.37% against 9.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.30%. While earnings are projected to return -41.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.30% per annum.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rio Tinto Group is 9.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Rio Tinto Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.00%, with the float percentage being 12.00%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 815 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.58 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.89 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $953.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 7.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $546.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.32 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $450.22 million.