How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Given A -103.6% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.15% or -$2.48. The 52-week high for the VTYX share is $47.25, that puts it down -24.93 from that peak though still a striking 67.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 835.54K shares over the past three months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VTYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) registered a -6.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.15% in intraday trading to $37.82 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.26%, and it has moved by 11.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 199.21%. The short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 8.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.58, which implies an increase of 34.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, VTYX is trading at a discount of -103.6% off the target high and -18.98% off the low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares have gone up 15.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.27% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -82.10% this quarter and then drop -23.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -22.10% in 2023.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. insiders own 3.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.94%, with the float percentage being 94.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 14.12% of all shares), a total value of $254.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.01 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $100.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $41.11 million.