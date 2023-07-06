Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Investing Potential Is $0.37

During the recent session, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HILS share is $2.65, that puts it down -616.22 from that peak though still a striking 18.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $6.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 691.21K shares over the past three months.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HILS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.09% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by 6.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.30%. The short interest in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 90.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, HILS is trading at a discount of -981.08% off the target high and -981.08% off the low.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hillstream BioPharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) shares have gone up 8.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.67% against 11.60.

While earnings are projected to return -285.60% in 2023.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. insiders own 56.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.09%, with the float percentage being 2.52%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 40400.0 shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $31980.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38313.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $30328.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 38313.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41761.0 market value.