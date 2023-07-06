Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Are Up 24.0%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. The 52-week high for the HLGN share is $3.02, that puts it down -1108.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $50.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. HLGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.40%, and it has moved by -3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.50%. The short interest in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 10.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.30, which implies an increase of 80.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, HLGN is trading at a discount of -1100.0% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 132.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.97 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 million and $3.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.00% and then jump by 60.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 0.10% in 2023.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Heliogen Inc. insiders own 27.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.44%, with the float percentage being 55.68%. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.95 million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $5.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.87 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.