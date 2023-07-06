Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE): Is It Possible To Be Up 109.17% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.56% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the GLBE share is $42.97, that puts it up 0.46 from that peak though still a striking 57.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.14. The company’s market capitalization is $6.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GLBE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.56% in intraday trading to $43.17 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.07%, and it has moved by 21.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.86%. The short interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is 4.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.80, which implies a decrease of -3.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, GLBE is trading at a discount of -25.09% off the target high and 21.24% off the low.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global-e Online Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares have gone up 108.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.74% against 20.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.40% this quarter and then jump 36.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $127.98 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.57 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87.31 million and $105.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.60% and then jump by 35.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -68.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.20% per annum.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Global-e Online Ltd. insiders own 21.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.74%, with the float percentage being 77.61%. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.26 million shares (or 9.38% of all shares), a total value of $491.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.52 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $435.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 2.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $56.1 million.