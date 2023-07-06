Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Has Been Falling -19.00% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the YMM share is $10.18, that puts it down -57.1 from that peak though still a striking 29.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.58. The company’s market capitalization is $7.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.35 million shares over the past three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. YMM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

The stock plummet -0.61% in intraday trading to $6.48 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 6.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.36%. The short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 34.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.47, which implies an increase of 91.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.24 and $106.32 respectively. As a result, YMM is trading at a discount of -1540.74% off the target high and -767.9% off the low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $279.81 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $304.72 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.33 million and $254.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 19.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 106.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.60% per annum.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.96%, with the float percentage being 48.99%. All-Stars Investment Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 44.13 million shares (or 4.74% of all shares), a total value of $335.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.81 million shares, is of Farallon Capital Management Llc’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $333.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 30.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.23 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $104.3 million.