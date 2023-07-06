For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 9.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $21.52, that puts it down -111.19 from that peak though still a striking 22.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $4.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.68 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $10.19 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.45%, and it has moved by 6.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.41%. The short interest in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 42.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.90, which implies an increase of 6.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.60 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of -125.71% off the target high and 25.42% off the low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -7.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.00% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -107.70% this quarter and then drop -70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $990.75 million and $1.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -40.80% in 2023.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 12.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.63%, with the float percentage being 94.66%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 558 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 55.31 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $563.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $315.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 20.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $212.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.67 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $98.54 million.