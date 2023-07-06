Does Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) Still Look Attractive After A 24.04% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s traded shares were 4.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.04% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the IXHL share is $6.00, that puts it down -164.32 from that peak though still a striking 22.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $106.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2960.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 3.89K shares over the past three months.

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) trade information

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) registered a 22.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.04% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.04%, and it has moved by 20.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.82%. The short interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) is 21570.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.27, which implies an increase of 93.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.27 and $34.27 respectively. As a result, IXHL is trading at a discount of -1409.69% off the target high and -1409.69% off the low.

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Incannex Healthcare Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) shares have gone down -21.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.65% against 12.80.

IXHL Dividends

Incannex Healthcare Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s Major holders

Incannex Healthcare Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.08%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17305.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $38157.0 in shares.