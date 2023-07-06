Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) After A -7.80% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.88% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the BWA share is $51.14, that puts it down -16.25 from that peak though still a striking 29.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.14. The company’s market capitalization is $10.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BWA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) trade information

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) registered a 1.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.88% in intraday trading to $43.99 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.80%, and it has moved by -6.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.46%. The short interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is 5.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.09, which implies an increase of 8.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.94 and $58.93 respectively. As a result, BWA is trading at a discount of -33.96% off the target high and 16.03% off the low.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BorgWarner Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) shares have gone up 9.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.83% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.36 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.76 billion and $4.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.80% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.40%. While earnings are projected to return 77.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.19% per annum.

BWA Dividends

BorgWarner Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BorgWarner Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)’s Major holders

BorgWarner Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.59%, with the float percentage being 98.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 965 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 26.72 million shares (or 11.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $905.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $286.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.12 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $286.38 million.