Could Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.74% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the MINM share is $14.00, that puts it down -182.83 from that peak though still a striking 63.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $8.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 49530.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Minim Inc. (MINM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MINM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.5.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Minim Inc. (MINM) registered a 11.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.74% in intraday trading to $4.95 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.14%, and it has moved by 10.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.64%. The short interest in Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) is 21920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.35, which implies a decrease of -1314.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $0.35 respectively. As a result, MINM is trading at a premium of 92.93% off the target high and 92.93% off the low.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Minim Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Minim Inc. (MINM) shares have gone up 8.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.82% against 19.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.5 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.30% and then drop by -10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.40%. While earnings are projected to return -506.00% in 2023.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Minim Inc. insiders own 41.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.44%, with the float percentage being 9.29%. Clear Street LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3000.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $8025.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5387.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14410.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 28056.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value.