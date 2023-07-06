Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) Given A -10.34% drop From High?

During the recent session, Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST)’s traded shares were 3.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ABST share is $12.59, that puts it down -10.34 from that peak though still a striking 35.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $796.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ABST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) trade information

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $11.41 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.75%, and it has moved by 1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.43%. The short interest in Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.75, which implies an increase of 2.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.50 and $12.29 respectively. As a result, ABST is trading at a discount of -7.71% off the target high and -0.79% off the low.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 55.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.1 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.53 million and $53.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.60% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.90%. While earnings are projected to return -750.10% in 2023.

ABST Dividends

Absolute Software Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ:ABST)’s Major holders

Absolute Software Corporation insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.04%, with the float percentage being 82.13%. Trigran Investments Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.98 million shares (or 11.24% of all shares), a total value of $68.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 million shares, is of Lynrock Lake LP’s that is approximately 10.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $65.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) shares are Crawford Small Cap Dividend Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Crawford Small Cap Dividend Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $3.21 million.