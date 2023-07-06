Boom Or Bust: Where Does Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.40% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HSTO share is $4.76, that puts it down -534.67 from that peak though still a striking 9.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 93.22K shares over the past three months.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. HSTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.9.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) registered a 2.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.40% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.51%, and it has moved by -12.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.87%. The short interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is 27780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 62.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, HSTO is trading at a discount of -166.67% off the target high and -166.67% off the low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Histogen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares have gone down -12.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.72% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.90% this quarter and then jump 3.00% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5k and $5k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.90%. While earnings are projected to return 55.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Histogen Inc. insiders own 2.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.79%, with the float percentage being 8.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 60166.0 shares (or 1.41% of all shares), a total value of $45587.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34910.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26451.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 13638.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10333.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7001.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $5304.0.