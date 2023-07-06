BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Declined -40.78% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares were 35.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 42.26% or $3.33. The 52-week high for the BTAI share is $34.12, that puts it down -204.37 from that peak though still a striking 47.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.88. The company’s market capitalization is $903.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BTAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.7.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) registered a 42.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.26% in intraday trading to $11.21 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.14%, and it has moved by -40.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.44%. The short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is 4.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.11, which implies an increase of 73.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, BTAI is trading at a discount of -569.05% off the target high and -15.97% off the low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) shares have gone down -47.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.05% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.90% this quarter and then drop -10.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,113.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $450k as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -45.90% in 2023.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 31.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.56%, with the float percentage being 77.92%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.28 million shares (or 14.67% of all shares), a total value of $47.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $7.23 million.