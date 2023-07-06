ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Rose 36.49% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.06% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the ASLN share is $4.94, that puts it down -66.33 from that peak though still a striking 42.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $61.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 80.15K shares over the past three months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) registered a -22.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.06% in intraday trading to $2.97 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.58%, and it has moved by -28.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.40%. The short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 53190.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 81.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ASLN is trading at a discount of -472.39% off the target high and -405.05% off the low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares have gone up 36.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.08% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.80% this quarter and then jump 21.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.00%. While earnings are projected to return -14.10% in 2023.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.21%, with the float percentage being 25.23%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 15.34% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 9247.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34907.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7968.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $30079.0.