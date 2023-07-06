Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS)’s Stock Is Down -91.67% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the recent session, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.60% or -$0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $30.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.54K shares over the past three months.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) trade information

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) registered a -7.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.60% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.92%, and it has moved by -18.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.67%. The short interest in Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

ALPS Dividends

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)’s Major holders

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. insiders own 44.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.58%, with the float percentage being 1.05%. Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 94400.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $50032.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55284.0 shares, is of IEQ Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $29300.0.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio owns about 1931.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8496.0 market value.