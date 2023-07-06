After Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Surges -27.2% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ARCO share is $10.33, that puts it down -1.08 from that peak though still a striking 39.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ARCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) trade information

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $10.22 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.02%, and it has moved by 16.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.36%. The short interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.51, which implies an increase of 11.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, ARCO is trading at a discount of -27.2% off the target high and 2.15% off the low.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares have gone up 31.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.35% against 10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 114.30% this quarter and then drop -4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 billion by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.30%. While earnings are projected to return 208.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 42.56% per annum.

ARCO Dividends

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 0.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s Major holders

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.18%, with the float percentage being 45.88%. Nuveen Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.71 million shares (or 12.03% of all shares), a total value of $121.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.19 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 10.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $101.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) shares are Invesco EQV Emerging Markets All Cap Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco EQV Emerging Markets All Cap Fund owns about 9.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.81 million, or about 6.75% of the stock, which is worth about $73.67 million.