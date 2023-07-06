Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.03% or -$4.88. The 52-week high for the AEHR share is $44.25, that puts it down -12.42 from that peak though still a striking 82.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AEHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) registered a -11.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.03% in intraday trading to $39.36 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by -4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 467.15%. The short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 5.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.00, which implies an increase of 12.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, AEHR is trading at a discount of -14.33% off the target high and -14.33% off the low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aehr Test Systems has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares have gone up 95.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.70% this quarter and then jump 320.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.22 million by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.29 million and $10.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.50% and then jump by 117.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 493.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders own 7.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.24%, with the float percentage being 65.95%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.95 million shares (or 6.88% of all shares), a total value of $76.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $60.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $27.74 million.