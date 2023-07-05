You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX).

In the last trading session, 6.28 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.91B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -66.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.09% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.39 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.94% year-to-date, but still up 5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 0.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $24.60 and a high of $57.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3000.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1236.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.60%, down from the previous year.

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -24.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 25.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.80%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $174.2 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.80% or 44.66 million shares worth $129.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 10.07 million shares worth $24.98 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.58 million shares worth around $23.75 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.