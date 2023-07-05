Why Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.89, and it changed around $2.02 or 10.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84B. OPRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.75, offering almost 0.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.06% since then. We note from Opera Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 719.43K.

Opera Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPRA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Opera Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Instantly OPRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.18 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 290.52% year-to-date, but still up 27.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 26.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -18.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPRA is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 633.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Opera Limited to make $99.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.83 million and $81.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.16% of Opera Limited shares, and 6.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.91%. Opera Limited stock is held by 40 institutions, with Greenhouse Funds, LLLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.92% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $22.44 million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC, with 0.54% or 0.63 million shares worth $6.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Baird Equity Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $6.19 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baird Equity Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.12 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.