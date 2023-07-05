Why INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71M. INVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -768.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.05% since then. We note from INVO Bioscience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2365 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.92% year-to-date, but still down -22.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) is -8.88% down in the 30-day period.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

INVO Bioscience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.31 percent over the past six months and at a 55.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 243.10%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect INVO Bioscience Inc. to make $2.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163k and $146k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,927.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.40%.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders