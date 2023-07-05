VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VBIV) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.68, and it changed around -$0.61 or -18.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.08M. VBIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.50, offering almost -1411.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.33% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.27K.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.16 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.47 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.16% year-to-date, but still up 33.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -5.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.92 percent over the past six months and at a 26.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,888.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 278.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. to make $1.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $346k and $317k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 168.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 483.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.10%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 38.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.85%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 30.40% of the shares, which is about 2.62 million shares worth $23.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.42% or 0.64 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and General American Investors Co were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.91 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, General American Investors Co held roughly 93875.0 shares worth around $1.1 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.