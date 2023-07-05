The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 5.55 million shares of the The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.92, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. GPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.49, offering almost -73.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.06% since then. We note from The Gap Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.41 million.

The Gap Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended GPS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. The Gap Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.92% year-to-date, but still up 1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 10.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

The Gap Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.75 percent over the past six months and at a 260.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect The Gap Inc. to make $3.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.60%. The Gap Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -188.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.21% per year for the next five years.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 6.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.06% of The Gap Inc. shares, and 60.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.95%. The Gap Inc. stock is held by 502 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.25% of the shares, which is about 37.72 million shares worth $378.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.31% or 23.24 million shares worth $233.3 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 26.63 million shares worth $300.41 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.23 million shares worth around $81.56 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.