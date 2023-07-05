Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.56M. LLAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -245.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.97% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.80% year-to-date, but still up 16.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 19.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLAP is forecast to be at a low of $1.35 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -689.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Terran Orbital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.29 percent over the past six months and at a 34.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 174.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Terran Orbital Corporation to make $74.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.36 million and $27.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 167.10%.

Terran Orbital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -26.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 28.00% per year for the next five years.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders