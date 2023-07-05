Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.45M. TLIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Talis Biomedical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 122.66K.

Talis Biomedical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TLIS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Instantly TLIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.12% year-to-date, but still up 4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) is -1.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.35, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -37.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLIS is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $0.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 27.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Talis Biomedical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.12 percent over the past six months and at a 33.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.40%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $572k and $796k respectively.

Talis Biomedical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 49.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.30% per year for the next five years.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.17% of Talis Biomedical Corporation shares, and 47.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.33%. Talis Biomedical Corporation stock is held by 40 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 28.37% of the shares, which is about 7.62 million shares worth $3.67 million.

Greenlight Capital, Inc., with 8.32% or 2.24 million shares worth $1.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.