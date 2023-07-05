Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.05 or -15.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.18M. TKAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -675.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28. We note from Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.77K.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.31% year-to-date, but still down -13.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is -42.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TKAT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -257.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co. Ltd. to make $5.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.00% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.14%. Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 80509.0 shares worth $50728.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.22% or 76000.0 shares worth $47887.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 76000.0 shares worth $41830.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares.