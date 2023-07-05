SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Stock Forecast: $24.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 2.53 million shares of the SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.87, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.82B. SPWR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.42, offering almost -187.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.07% since then. We note from SunPower Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

SunPower Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended SPWR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SunPower Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.44 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.25% year-to-date, but still down -2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -9.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPWR is forecast to be at a low of $6.81 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

SunPower Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.25 percent over the past six months and at a -18.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 33.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $494.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect SunPower Corporation to make $564.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $414.1 million and $428 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. SunPower Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 9.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 52.70% per year for the next five years.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of SunPower Corporation shares, and 91.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.86%. SunPower Corporation stock is held by 398 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.91% of the shares, which is about 15.58 million shares worth $215.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.89% or 8.55 million shares worth $118.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $42.18 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $40.01 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.