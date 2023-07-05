StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 3.35 million shares of the StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.93, and it changed around -$0.73 or -5.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.05B. STNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.60, offering almost -22.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.65% since then. We note from StoneCo Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.36 million.

StoneCo Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended STNE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. StoneCo Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.00 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.38% year-to-date, but still down -6.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is -8.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STNE is forecast to be at a low of $43.30 and a high of $95.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -700.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -262.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

StoneCo Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.38 percent over the past six months and at a 112.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 260.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $604.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. to make $632.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $430.92 million and $491.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.00%. StoneCo Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 62.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 55.20% per year for the next five years.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.56% of StoneCo Ltd. shares, and 74.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.50%. StoneCo Ltd. stock is held by 359 institutions, with Madrone Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 25.34 million shares worth $241.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.22% or 21.91 million shares worth $209.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 7.89 million shares worth $67.15 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.09 million shares worth around $51.82 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.