Stock Performance And Outlook Of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.15M. CRKN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.25, offering almost -941.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.33% since then. We note from Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.20 million.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.99% year-to-date, but still down -11.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -17.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.79 percent over the past six months and at a 63.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.30%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares, and 7.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.03%. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.18% or 92316.0 shares worth $13247.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 72292.0 shares worth $18485.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 10703.0 shares worth around $2736.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.