Stock Performance And Outlook Of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT)

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.38, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.47M. ALT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.49, offering almost -594.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.78% since then. We note from Altimmune Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Altimmune Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altimmune Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.74 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.45% year-to-date, but still down -8.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is -20.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALT is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1379.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Altimmune Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.45 percent over the past six months and at a 2.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8k and $2k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.60%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Altimmune Inc. shares, and 92.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.63%. Altimmune Inc. stock is held by 177 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.06% of the shares, which is about 4.96 million shares worth $16.79 million.

Laurion Capital Management, LP, with 7.10% or 3.5 million shares worth $11.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $17.21 million, making up 10.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $6.71 million, which represents about 4.02% of the total shares outstanding.