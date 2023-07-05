Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 11.37 million shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.55, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.36B. SIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -50.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.03% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.63 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.64 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.09% year-to-date, but still up 16.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 22.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 194.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.01 day(s).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.82 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to make $2.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.25 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.36% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.44% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.52%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is held by 876 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.61% of the shares, which is about 62.36 million shares worth $247.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.44% or 55.86 million shares worth $221.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 51.15 million shares worth $203.08 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.7 million shares worth around $103.34 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.