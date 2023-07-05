Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.05M. SGMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.42, offering almost -379.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.15% since then. We note from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SGMO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.32% year-to-date, but still up 13.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 20.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGMO is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1094.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.77 percent over the past six months and at a 38.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. to make $14.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.38 million and $26.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -45.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.30%.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.40% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 62.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.18%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 15.84 million shares worth $21.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.37% or 14.38 million shares worth $19.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $8.1 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 4.91 million shares worth around $6.62 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.