Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 4.97 million shares of the Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.51, and it changed around $1.55 or 2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.55B. ROKU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.93, offering almost -49.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.6% since then. We note from Roku Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.11 million.

Roku Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ROKU as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Roku Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the current quarter.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.86 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.96% year-to-date, but still up 4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 11.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROKU is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.51 percent over the past six months and at a -44.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.40%. Roku Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -311.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Roku Inc. shares, and 81.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.80%. Roku Inc. stock is held by 720 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.12% of the shares, which is about 12.48 million shares worth $821.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.06% or 11.18 million shares worth $735.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 9.41 million shares worth $619.33 million, making up 7.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $150.25 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.