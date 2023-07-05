Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 5.25 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.01, and it changed around $1.71 or 4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.50B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.88, offering almost -28.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.73% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.57 million.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 47.61% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.08 percent over the past six months and at a -17.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $784.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $834.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $639.9 million and $701.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.

Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -85.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.63% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 74.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.01%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 806 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.65% of the shares, which is about 70.89 million shares worth $3.19 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.55% or 36.74 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $284.72 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.67 million shares worth around $218.17 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.