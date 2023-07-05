Risk-Taking Investors May Find Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.07 or 7.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.87M. HYZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.53, offering almost -339.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.31% since then. We note from Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Hyzon Motors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HYZN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.67% year-to-date, but still up 33.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 83.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYZN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.30%, down from the previous year.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 08.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.27% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, and 23.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.33%. Hyzon Motors Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.27% of the shares, which is about 10.44 million shares worth $10.44 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 2.70% or 6.6 million shares worth $6.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $2.23 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $1.98 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.