Risk-Taking Investors May Find EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. EBET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.66, offering almost -2116.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12. We note from EBET Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

EBET Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EBET as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EBET Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Instantly EBET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1409 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.99% year-to-date, but still down -11.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) is -48.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBET is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EBET Inc. to make $18.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 164.70%.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.43% of EBET Inc. shares, and 12.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.68%. EBET Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.07% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $0.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.52% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 56140.0 shares worth around $29198.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.