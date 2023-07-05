Risk-Takers Will Like Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN).

In the last trading session, 3.56 million shares of the Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.31M. AGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.31, offering almost -112.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.95% since then. We note from Agenus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.76% year-to-date, but still down -4.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -1.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.54 day(s).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Agenus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.18 percent over the past six months and at a -3.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Agenus Inc. to make $24.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.93 million and $22.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.60%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.21% of Agenus Inc. shares, and 59.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.84%. Agenus Inc. stock is held by 222 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 30.0 million shares worth $45.6 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.50% or 26.15 million shares worth $39.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 14.85 million shares worth $30.6 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.89 million shares worth around $21.33 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.