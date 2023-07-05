Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) Shares Might Go Down -51.76% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have been traded, and its beta is 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.93M. PRAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -333.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.71% since then. We note from Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Instantly PRAX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.12% year-to-date, but still up 13.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 19.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRAX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1387.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.12 percent over the past six months and at a 47.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -18.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares, and 111.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.36%. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Velan Capital Investment Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.09% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $4.19 million.

Kingdon Capital Management LLC, with 7.33% or 4.7 million shares worth $3.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $5.87 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $2.55 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.